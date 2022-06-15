Cipher issue: DG-ISPR says ‘no objection to formation of probe commission’

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Wednesday that the institution has no objection to the formation of a commission by the government to investigate the cipher issue.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, while talking to a private news channel today, said that he had given a detailed view of the National Security Committee (NSC) session. “I had not given any political statement. During the NSC session, no service chief had talked about the existence of a conspiracy. I had given a statement as the spokespersons to the services chiefs.”

The armed forces’ spokesperson said that the services chiefs and the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) had clarified the cipher issue. “It was said that neither a conspiracy was hatched nor any evidence was found pertaining to the conspiracy.”

“It was an issue of national security, hence, all services chiefs and DG ISI were summoned there [in the NSC meeting]. I am the spokesperson of the services chiefs and I give clarification on their behalf.”

The DG-ISPR said that the officials were summoned there after finalising the agenda. He elaborated that it was not a matter of opinions but concerned data and records were taken to the forum including intelligence-based evidence.

The spokesperson said that It was not an opinion but the military top brass was properly briefed on the issue before the NSC meeting.

Regarding the demands of the judicial probe into the cipher issue, Iftikhar clarified that the armed forces have no objection to the constitution of a judicial commission or its probe through any other forum.

“The previous government had options to constituting a commission and the present government has the same powers too. It is the authority of the government for constituting a commission.”

“As an institution, we will fully support and coordinate the government after receiving instructions [for the investigation]. We have given a complete stance [on the cipher issue] and we will give it again if it is needed,” concluded DG-ISPR.

