Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ 2, spinoffs face major setback

Amazon Prime has reportedly delayed its spy series ‘Citadel 2’, starring Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The show was considered a flagship with a global reach, with several international spinoffs in the future.

However, ‘Citadel 2’ has long been facing issues with its budgets along with creative strife.

In its latest report, The Hollywood Reporter said that the makers are ‘not happy’ with how the show is shaping up.

Quoting a source close to the Priyanka Chopra-starrer, the publication reported that the second season of ‘Citadel,’ originally scheduled for a Fall 2025 release, has been pushed to 2026.

Read more: Amazon Prime greenlights season 2 of ‘Citadel’

Additionally, the streaming platform has also stopped work on all spin-off projects, including ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ starring Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Reports said that Amazon was not satisfied with what they’ve seen from ‘Citadel 2’ so far.

While Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra have wrapped up the filming for ‘Citadel 2,’ Amazon Prime is yet to announce an official release date.

Meanwhile, sources suggested that the delay could stretch further if the studio demands more revisions in the show.

The show reportedly hit snags following the sudden exit of Jennifer Salke who served as Head of Amazon MGM Studios.

It is worth noting here that the series sees Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra playing Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh.

First premiered on April 28, 2023, the show was renewed for a second season the same year.