‘Citadel’ failure: Amazon chief seeks answer after spending big on Priyanka Chopra starrer

After massive investment in Priyanka Chopra’s underperformed web series ‘Citadel’, Amazon CEO Andy Jessy seeks budgetary reviews of certain shows.

As per the reports, the Amazon chief has sought spending explanations for several big budgeted shows on the platform, and Chopra and Richard Madden starrer spy series ‘Citadel’ with a production cost of over $250 million is on the top of the list.

The six-part first season of the series opened to unfavorable reviews from critics as well as lukewarm responses from the audience earlier this year, which has sparked discussions among investors over the massive production numbers, after the latest strategy of the company to downsize its workforce and abandon projects deemed unnecessary.

Reportedly, Jassy has asked for a detailed budget analysis of six big-budget shows on the platform following their underwhelming performance in the past nine months. Other than ‘Citadel’, the shows like ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’, ‘The Power’, ‘Dead Ringers’ and ‘The Peripheral’ have also taken over $100 million of investment and none of them managed to take a spot in the top 10 watched shows in the US upon their debut.

The move reflects Amazon’s efforts to evaluate cost efficiency and prioritize highly successful projects in the competitive streaming landscape in the near future.

It is pertinent to mention that the head of drama series on Amazon Studios, Odetta Watkins earlier admitted that the ambitious ‘Citadel’ universe of Amazon and MGM Studios’ Jennifer Salke, will need time to find its footing in the US market.

She emphasized that the show was already a triumph since the primary aim was to cater to the global audience.

To note, the Indian and Italian spinoffs are in the works, starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Matilda De Angelis respectively.

