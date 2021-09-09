Man arrested after staging his own kidnapping for money

A British citizen got arrested for sending pictures of his staged kidnapping and torture to blackmail two people for money.

A foreign news agency reported that the suspect named Christopher Sellman was doing to con £10,000 from the victims.

The story began when the two men started receiving pictures in which Sellman was seen with a razor blade on his throat and a crossbow at his head from an unknown number.

They were told that the suspect would be set free provided they transfer the money to a bank account. The two men but were told to give more money.

The two men got a picture that saw a gun pointed at Sellman’s head. Apart from receiving threats, they were told to give their addresses as well.

They took the matter with Kent Police, before changing their phone numbers. However, the situation did not stop as the suspect resorted to using email and social media websites for the crime.

Sellman came under the radar after the investigators found changes and mistakes in the writing styles. He was later arrested for blackmail while the weapons he used have also been seized.

Earlier, A man gave a shocking excuse to skip work after he faked his kidnapping, however, his stunt did not last long as the police arrested him under false reporting charges.

It happened in the United States, where 19-year-old Brandon Soules faked his kidnapping in order to skip work.

He was later arrested from Coolidge, a city in the US state of Arizona, by the police on charges of false reporting. Brandon accepted that he made up the story as he was trying to get out of work.