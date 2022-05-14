Case filed against Shehbaz Sharif, cabinet members for meeting with absconder

Lahore: A citizen has filed a case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet for meeting with absconder Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY News reported.

According to details, a citizen named Yaseen has filed the case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for meeting with absconder Nawaz Sharif in London.

He claimed that the Prime Minister and his cabinet members have insulted the nation by meeting with an absconder from law and that too on government money. Yaseen mentioned in the petition that meeting with an absconder is against the law.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet are currently in London to consult their leader Nawaz Sharif.

Some important decisions regarding the country’s political and economic future are expected to be made in the meetings.

However, PM’s visit to London to meet with his brother and party leader has been vastly criticised by PTI leaders.

In a press talk on Saturday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that there are currently two Prime ministers and two Foreign Ministers in the country.

