Citizen hit by PML-N youth wing leader’s car dies in Karachi

KARACHI: The citizen, who sustained severe injuries after being struck by the vehicle of the General Secretary of the PML-N’s youth wing, tragically passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The citizen, named Athar, was ran by a Revo driven by Rehan Mustafa, General Secretary of PML-N Youth wing five days ago.

Athar, a father of two, was employed at Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) and was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Eyewitnesses reported that two girls, along with Rehan Mustafa’s brother-in-law, were present in the vehicle when they ran over the motorcyclist.

Following the accident, the girls fled the scene while the accused also escaped.

After the incident was highlighted on ARY News, SSP East took notice and registered a case against the accused driver.

According to sources, Rehan Mustafa’s father, a retired DSP, allegedly misled the police and hid his nephew to avoid arrest, meanwhile, the authorities are now investigating the case further.