Karachi: General secretary of PML-N’s youth wing runs over motorcyclist

KARACHI: In another tragic incident, the negligence of the general secretary of PML-N’s youth wing, Rehan Mustafa, ran over a motorcyclist in Karachi’s University Road area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rehan, serving as the General Secretary of the Youth Wing of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), drove a Revo vehicle in the wrong direction of the road, running over a father of two named Athar, an employee of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC).

Eyewitnesses stated that two women allegedly intoxicated, who were in the vehicle with the accused, fled on foot after the accident.

The victim suffered severe head injuries in the accident and is now in a coma, being treated at Civil Hospital’s ICU.

Police investigations revealed Rehan lives with his doctor father at a residence belonging to a retired DSP of Sindh Police.

The accused has been absconding since the incident, and police are intensifying efforts to capture him, with his last location traced near Drigh Road area.