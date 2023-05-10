Citizen killed by muggers for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: A Karachi citizen was murdered by muggers for resisting robbery in Korangi’s Kallu Chowk on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that six dacoits surrounded a citizen in Korangi’s Kallu Chowk. The citizen tried to resist the muggers who later opened fire at him.

The police officials said that the citizen namely Azhar Hussain received one bullet in his chest and others in his legs.

Following the firing incident, Madadgar 15 officials immediately rushed to the scene. In the exchange of fire, two alleged dacoits were arrested in wounded condition and others managed to flee from the scene.

In April, Karachi citizens apprehended two suspected street criminals near the Ayesha Manzil roundabout.

The suspects were allegedly attempting to rob a civilian at an ATM booth in the locality of Ayesha Manzil when they were caught by the locals.

The suspected criminals were injured badly due to the torture of the citizens and later shifted to a nearby hospital, meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the matter.