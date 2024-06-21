web analytics
Citizens can now enjoy free Wi-Fi at these locations

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the scope of Lahore’s free Wi-Fi service has been expanded from 100 points to 200 points.

Free Wi-Fi is now available in areas such as Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chuhng, Shahpur Kanjran, Sundar, Valencia, Maraka, and other regions.

According to an official statement, the free emergency WiFi service is being provided for the citizens under the ‘digital Punjab’ vision.

In emergencies, the service can be used to contact the police and family members, as well as to use the Women Safety App, Punjab Police App, and WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the service is not available for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and other entertainment apps. The range of each free Wi-Fi device in Lahore extends up to 300 feet from the respective point.

Previously, the Punjab government initiated its inaugural air ambulance service.

