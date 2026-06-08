ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports is consulting with a private bank to introduce a modern digital system for passport fee payments, ARY News reported.

A delegation from the private bank called on the Director General (DG) of Immigration and Passport, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed the implementation of a state-of-the-art digital payment system for passport and immigration fees.

Under this new system, citizens will be able to pay their fees directly through a mobile application.

The private bank has already begun developing the infrastructure for this cashless payment model.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that promoting digital payments will make the service delivery process faster and more transparent.

Both the immigration officials and the bank representatives agreed on a final mechanism for the digital rollout, aligning with ongoing efforts to achieve a cashless Pakistan.

This is an important development toward digitizing all government services under the Prime Minister’s vision.

Officials vowed that the public would be provided with easy, secure, and modern payment facilities. Furthermore, additional efforts are underway to make overall immigration services even more efficient and user-friendly.

Earlier, authorities have warned the public about a fraudulent individual who is allegedly misusing the Google Maps location of the Regional Passport Office in G-10, Islamabad.

According to the advisory, the individual has listed personal contact details, including a phone number and email address, on the online location and is unlawfully demanding payments through JazzCash and various bank accounts.

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Citizens have been strongly advised not to share any personal information with such individuals and to refrain from making any payments in response to their requests.

Officials urged that all passport-related information, guidance and assistance should be obtained only through official channels.

For authentic information and support regarding passport services, members of the public are advised to contact the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) helpline on 051-111-344-777.