ISLAMABAD: Director General Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa has announced that passports will be delivered directly to citizens’ homes from July 1, aiming to eliminate long queues and repeated visits to passport offices, ARY News reported.

According to details, the DG Immigration and Passports visited various passport sections where he met citizens in person and listened to their complaints and issues.

During the visit, he issued strict instructions to officials to immediately resolve public grievances on the spot.

While reviewing operations, the DG took a major decision to improve and accelerate passport services, ordering a more efficient delivery system to enhance public convenience.

He announced that passports will now be delivered to applicants at their doorstep, making the process more streamlined and user-friendly.

He added that from July 1, the home delivery system will begin operating in a more transparent and effective manner, which will save citizens from unnecessary visits to offices and long waiting times.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa also directed courier companies to ensure timely and secure delivery of passports under strict compliance measures.

He said that providing modern, fast and citizen-friendly passport services is a top priority of the government, adding that further reforms will continue to be introduced to improve service delivery standards.

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Earlier, significant progress was made towards digitising the payment process for passport fees, aimed at improving convenience for citizens and reducing manual procedures.

According to reports, Director General Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa held an important meeting with NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, where both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions further.

During the meeting, it was decided to introduce QR code-based payment options via JazzCash, EasyPaisa, and 1LINK, enabling citizens to pay passport fees more easily through digital platforms.

Officials said the initiative is part of broader efforts to expand digital services and improve public facilitation in government departments.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on administrative matters and ongoing digital reforms at NADRA headquarters, with a focus on improving efficiency and service delivery.

Separately, the DG Immigration and Passports reviewed steps to make the data entry process faster and more effective, along with an assessment of the department’s development agenda.