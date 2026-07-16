Citizens catch robbers, kill them in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens in Korangi’s Zaman Town foiled a robbery attempt on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, three armed robbers were mugging citizens when bystanders at the scene caught two of them. The angry mob severely beat the two suspects, resulting in the death of one robber. The second suspect was handed over to the police in an injured condition.

Police added that the third robber managed to flee the scene, and a weapon was recovered from the deceased suspect.

Earlier that morning, citizens in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood also foiled a motorcycle snatching. During the incident, one robber was killed and another was severely injured before being handed over to the police.

Police said the suspects had allegedly snatched a motorcycle from a citizen within the jurisdiction of the Sachal Police Station and fled. The victim, along with local residents, chased the suspects through various streets before reaching Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the police, a passing motorist, noticing a police mobile nearby, rammed his vehicle into the suspects’ motorcycle. The collision caused both alleged bike snatchers to fall and sustain injuries.

As the suspects lay injured, a large crowd gathered and subjected them to a severe beating. One of the suspects succumbed to his injuries, while the second was taken into custody in critical condition and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that a weapon and the snatched motorcycle were recovered. The surviving suspect remains under treatment and will face legal proceedings once his condition stabilizes.

These incidents highlight growing public frustration over Karachi’s persistent street crime.

Residents across the city have repeatedly complained about the surge in motorcycle snatchings, mobile phone thefts, and armed robberies.