Citizen’s Portal helps settle pre-partition land dispute

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) seems to be serving its intended purpose as it lately helped settle a ten decades old land dispute.

A former bureaucrat, Ahsan Malik filed a complaint with the portal seeking the prime minister’s help in resolving a long-running dispute involving a piece of land in Punjab’s Khushab.

The complainant, who served as federal secretary, said that he got back possession of the property that had been under illegal occupation after he lodged a complaint on the portal.

The Khushab revenue department transferred the ownership of the land previously owned by his grandmother to her lawful heirs, he said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for redressal of his grievance.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) issued a monthly report on the performance of the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP), stating that the number of registered users has crossed the 3.7 million mark.

According to the report, 2.2 million people registered themselves with the PCP from Punjab, 0.6 million from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 0.5 million from Sindh, 51,000 from Balochistan and 77,000 from Balochistan.

As many as 4.4 million complaints were lodged on the portal, including 215,000 from non-resident Pakistanis.

