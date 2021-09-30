Farmers can now lodge complaints on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal

ISLAMABAD: Farmers can now register their complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal as a dedicated complaint category “Farmers/Agriculture” has been activated at the portal to facilitate the farmers and resolve their issues in a timely and effective manner.

According to the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that the complaints received under this category shall be given top priority and be timely resolved on merit.

The premier has instructed that information about the facility shall be disseminated to farmers through social media platforms, district administrations and display of banners at the offices dealing with farmers.

PM Imran Khan has also directed the Chief Secretaries and the Federal Secretary concerned to convene exclusive progress review meetings after every four months on the issues of farmers reported on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, and take necessary corrective measures.

Last year, Pakistan Citizen’s Portal had introduced a new category to tackle complaints about corruption in government offices.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the citizen portal introduced a new category to lodge complaints about financial corruption, irregularities, abuse of powers and incompetency.

