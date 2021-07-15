Citizens suffer power outage as Karachi receives downpour

KARACHI: The metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms causing widespread power outage on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s I.I.Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas, Saddar, Clifton, Gulshan Iqbal,Liaquatabad, Orangi, Baldia Town, Landhi and other areas lashed by the downpour today.

The fragile system of power supply in most of the areas of Karachi broke down following heavy rainfall tonight. When it started raining, the suspension of power supply was reported from different areas of the metropolis, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Gulzar-e-Hijri scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Quaidabad, Kala Board, Malir and Liaquatabad Town.

According to the met office rain/ thundershower was expended in Balochistan and Sindh on Thursday. The met office, however predicted more rain in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining areas on Friday.

Read More: POWER OUTAGE HITS PARTS OF KARACHI AFTER FIRST MONSOON SPELL

Earlier on July 12, parts of Karachi had witnessed a power outage as soon as the city received its first rain of the monsoon spell, causing problems for the citizens.

The sole power distributor in the city, K-Electric, had confirmed the outages and said that electric supply from 500 of its feeders in the city was interrupted after the rainfall.

“Some parts of Baldia, Surjani, Clifton, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) remained affected owing to electricity shutdown,” the power utility’s spokesman had said adding that the Gadap area remained most affected during the outage.