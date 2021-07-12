Power outage hits parts of Karachi after first monsoon spell

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on Monday witnessed a power outage as soon as the city received its first rain of the monsoon spell, causing problems for the citizens, ARY NEWS reported.

The sole power distributor in the city, K-Electric, confirmed the outages and said that electric supply from 500 of its feeders in the city was interrupted after the rainfall.

“Some parts of Baldia, Surjani, Clifton, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) remained affected owing to electricity shutdown,” the power utility’s spokesman said adding that the Gadap area remained most affected during the outage.

The K-Electric spokesperson, however, said that 1400 feeders remained operational during the rainfall.

“We have dispatched our teams for restoring power supply,” the spokesperson said adding that supplying power to Dhabeji pumping station was among their priority.

It is pertinent to mention here the weather turned pleasant as large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on early Monday morning.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, and other areas.

Met office said that low air pressure entered the city from Gujrat and most rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-e-Maymar-17mm while the airport area recorded the least with 3mm.

“More rain is expected in the evening,” the PMD said.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.