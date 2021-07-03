Citizens travelling abroad to get Moderna vaccine: minister

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday that overseas workers and students travelling abroad will be administered Moderna vaccine.

In a message on his official Twitter handle, the minister said: “Received 2.5 million doses of moderna sent by US govt. This will [be administered to] particularly those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines.”

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), appreciated US President Joe Biden’s “progressive policy” on Covid-19.

Recieved 2.5 million doses of moderna sent by US govt. This will particularly those those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines . @POTUS @JoeBiden progressive policy on covid is much appreciated @SecBlinken — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 3, 2021

On Friday, Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from the US. “The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

Also Read: ASAD UMAR WANTS WHO TO DECIDE WHICH VACCINE IS ACCEPTABLE FOR FOREIGN TRAVEL

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions.”

The statement further shared that the United States has already delivered nearly US$50 million in COVID assistance through their partnership with the Pakistani government in addition to the vaccine received today.