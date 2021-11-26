Citizens can now get their vote verified for free

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made an SMS service to check the votes free of cost.

According to a notification issued by ECP, citizens can check their votes free of charge by sending their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers on 8300 till December 15.

Earlier, the SMS charges to check the votes were Rs2+tax.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to end SMS charges during the voters’ verification campaign.

The election commission had written a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seeking assistance for the ongoing voters’ verification campaign across the country.

The commission stated in the letter that the voters and ECP staffers are facing difficulties while sending SMS at 8300. ECP asked PTA to make the verification SMS free of cost during the ongoing campaign of voters’ verification campaign.

On November 7, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had launched electoral rolls verification and authentication campaign.

