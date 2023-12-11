City council agrees on Rs 30mln monthly allotment to Karachi UCs

KARACHI: During the first city council meeting, the consensus on the resolution – to allot Rs 30 million per month to each UC – was reached between relevant authorities in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab presided over a city council meeting in which the resolution – to allot Rs 30 million per month to each UC – was presented by Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

After the consultation, a consensus was reached between the authorities to allocate Rs 30 million per month to each UC in the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) formally requested the municipal commissioner to summon the ‘mandatory’ Karachi City Council session.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders Saifuddin Advocate and Qazi Sadruddin submitted a formal request to the municipal commissioner to summon Karachi City Council.

Saifuddin Advocate stated in its plea that the local government (LG) is bound to hold City Council sessions every month under Sindh Council Rules 2016.

He added that only one City Council session was held on June 15 after the mayor and deputy mayor’s elections with an ‘aimless agenda’.

Read more: Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi mayor by securing 173 votes

The JI leader said that the representatives of the ruling party in the metropolitan corporation have seemingly no development program for the metropolis.

Saifuddin said that JI has 130 members in the City Council despite alleged vote rigging in the LG elections. Additionally, more than 60 members belong to JI’s coalition parties.