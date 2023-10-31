JI seeks ‘mandatory’ Karachi City Council session

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has formally requested the municipal commissioner to summon ‘mandatory’ Karachi City Council session, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders Saifuddin Advocate and Qazi Sadruddin submitted a formal request to the municipal commissioner to summon Karachi City Council.

Saifuddin Advocate stated in its plea that the local government (LG) is bound to hold City Council sessions on a monthly basis under Sindh Council Rules 2016.

He added that only one City Council session was held on June 15 after the mayor and deputy mayor’s elections with an ‘aimless agenda’.

The JI leader said that the representatives of the ruling party in the metropolitan corporation have seemingly no development programme for the metropolis.

Saifuddin said that JI has 130 members in the City Council despite alleged vote rigging in the LG elections. Additionally, more than 60 members belong to JI’s coalition parties.

In July, the first meeting of the city council headed by Mayor Karachi had ended following a ruckus.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) members had surrounded the mayor’s Karachi desk and chanted slogans against him.