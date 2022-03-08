Civil judge dismissed from service over misconduct

PESHAWAR: Senior Civil Judge Lower Dir district Muhammad Jamshed Kundi was forcibly dismissed from his post after allegations of misconduct were proved against him.

According to details, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) forcibly retired senior civil judge Muhammad Jamshed Kundi for violating discipline and rules.

The Peshawar High Court also issued a notification of compulsory leave of the senior civil judge. According to the notification, allegations of misconduct were levelled against Muhammad Jamshed Kundi during his service, after which the Peshawar High Court initiated disciplinary action against him۔

A final show cause notice was issued to the accused by the Inquiry Officer for investigation, to which he replied, after which he also appeared for a private hearing and his statement was recorded on February 14.

According to the notification, the officer completed the inquiry and reported that the said judicial officer has been found guilty, after which the Peshawar High Court forcibly dismissed the judicial officer under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants Rules 2011.

Sexual charges

Judge Jamshed Kundi was arrested by the police over rape charges in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, last year.

According to the district police officer (DPO), a female, resident of Chitral, had accused the civil judge Lower Dir of sexually assaulting her.

Police moved the woman to the hospital for medical, while a case was registered against the civil judge.

