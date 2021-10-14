Thursday, October 14, 2021
Civil, military leadership on same page: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ruled out any differences between the civil and military leadership, saying that the “technical issues” in the appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General would soon be resolved, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The prime minister made the statement during a meeting of the PTI parliamentary committee held in Islamabad, said sources.

During the meeting, the prime minister took the parliamentary party into confidence on the current situation.

“No one has a better relationship with the military than me”, the prime minister told a parliamentary committee, adding that there was no misunderstanding between the government and military.

On the other hand, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry today said the process for the appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General will be completed soon.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the game that a particular faction desired to play on the issue has fallen on its face.

It is now being said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would interview candidates for the slot of the ISI chief, he pointed out, added that it was a general tradition to hold meetings before appointment on such posts. Making this process controversial is uncalled for, he lamented.

On Thursday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the process of appointing new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general (DG) has begun. “Consultation between the PM and COAS over appointment of new ISI DG has been completed and the process has begun,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

