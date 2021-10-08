ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, reported ARY News.

During the meeting, national security as well as the evolving situation in Afghanistan came under discussion.

Prime Minister Khan lauded Gen Faiz Hameed’s services. The meeting followed on the heels of a session of the National Security Committee (NSC) that discussed matters of national security, the situation in Afghanistan and other important issues.

The PM chaired the NSC session held at PM House. It was attended by ministers, the national security adviser and the services and intelligence chiefs.

It was convened to discuss the emerging situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

