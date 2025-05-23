Civil servants’ assets declaration bill tabled in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was presented in Senate on Friday, ARY News reported.

Minister of State for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal introduced the bill in Senate.

The proposed legislation is aimed at making it mandatory for civil servants in grade 17 and above to declare their domestic and foreign assets, as well as those of their spouses and children, to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). These asset declarations would be made publicly accessible.

Presiding Officer Irfan Siddiqui referred the bill to the relevant standing committee for further review and directed that Senator Dost Muhammad be specially invited to participate in the committee’s deliberations.

The National Assembly had already passed the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on May 17 after detailed deliberations.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised concerns over political interference in civil service appointments in Pakistan.

According to sources, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted systemic flaws in Pakistan’s governance structure during a meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The IMF expressed reservations about widespread corruption risks, citing weak institutional accountability and fragmented decision-making processes, sources said.

The Fund further said that political meddling in appointments undermines the credibility and efficiency of the civil service.

In response, Finance Minister Aurangzeb assured the IMF chief of Pakistan’s commitment to implementing structural reforms under the ongoing reform program.

Following extensive consultations, the IMF has issued a set of key recommendations focused on strengthening anti-corruption measures.