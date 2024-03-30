Civilian dies as police chase dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: During a routine patrol in the Ayub Goth area, the police encountered a group of suspected dacoits, resulting in the tragic loss of life of an innocent civilian, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Chaudhry Sohail Faiz, confirmed the loss of an innocent life amidst the exchange of fire during the confrontation.

Amidst the operation, one of the suspected bandits sustained injuries and was subsequently detained by the police officials.

Earlier this week, another young man was killed by armed robbers for resisting robbery in Karachi.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred on Rashid Minhas Road when armed robbers gunned down a man identified as Syed Rehbar.

Following the incident, citizens caught the robber and beat him to death when the robber tried to flee.

Moreover, the Sindh Home Minister took notice of the incident and ordered to suspend of SHO Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station.

In a similar incident, a young man was shot dead by robbers while he was returning home after attending an Iftar party at his maternal uncle’s house in Surjani Town.

Thirty-two-year-old Zohaib, son of Irfan, was killed by motorbike-borne robbers near Sector 4D in the Abdullah Morr area and fled from the spot.

Javed, the uncle of Zohaib, said, his nephew reached the house to breakfast with him and when he was returning to his home in Liaquatabad, he was targeted by four robbers riding two bikes.

Javed said when Zohaib tried to overpower robbers, they fired shots at him, with a bullet piercing through his mobile phone kept in the pocket of his shirt and hitting him in the chest. The wound proved fatal.

The victim was unmarried and employed in a motorcycle-manufacturing company, he added.