Six SHOs suspended for ‘failing’ to control crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six Station House Officers (SHOs) posted at different police stations of Karachi have been suspended during the last month over a surge in crimes in their respective jurisdictions, ARY News reported.

As per the details, SHO Shahrah Faisal Raja Tariq, SHO Bilal Colony Shahzada Salim, SHO Korangi Industrial Area Faraz and SHO Surjani Town Rao Nazim are among the suspended police officers over deteriorated law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

SHO Zaman Town Rao Rafiq has been suspended over his alleged involvement in the robbery incident. SHO Orangi Town Rizwan Patel was also removed from the post for poor performance.

Read More: Karachi: At least 45 killed over robbery resistance so far this year

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 46 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2024 over resisting robberies with February recording the highest number of 20 killings.

Month-wise data showed that February recorded the most killings with 20 citizens losing their lives to the robbers.

In January, as many as 13 people were killed by robbers while around 13 city dwellers were murdered by the dacoits in March so far.

In the latest tragic incident, another young man was killed by armed robbers for resisting robbery in the port city.

The incident occurred at Rashid Minhas Road when armed robbers gunned down a man identified as Syed Rehbar. Following the incident, citizens caught the robber and beaten him to death when the robber tried to flee.

Moreover, the Sindh Home Minister took notice of the incident and ordered to suspend SHO Shahrah-e-Faisal Police station