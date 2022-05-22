CJ LHC directs IG Punjab to recover abducted teenage girl by 6:00pm

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Sunday took notice of the abduction of a young girl from Lahore and directed Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab top recover her by 6:00 pm today, ARY NEWS reported.

The CJ LHC directed the IG Punjab to recover the girl and submit a report to him today.

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore.

ARY NEWS obtained CCTV footage of the incident showing the girl travelling along with her brother in a motorbike when a vehicle intercepted them.

The CCTV video shows four armed men disembarking from the four-wheeler, with one of them forcefully dragging the girl into their vehicle while the others slapping her brother.

The police while confirming the entire episode reportedly said that they have registered a case against the incident and started a search for the girl.

In a later development, the police arrested 13 people in the case including the former fiancé of the girl, his parents and other suspects who were nominated in the case. “The man who provided them with a pistol is also arrested,” they said adding the pistol has also been recovered.

The police shared that the suspects took the girl to Kasur after the abduction. “We are also after remaining suspects and will soon arrest them,” they said.

