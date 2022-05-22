Teenage girl abducted from Lahore by armed motorists

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

ARY NEWS obtained CCTV footage of the incident showing the girl travelling along with her brother in a motorbike when a vehicle intercepts them.

The CCTV video shows four armed men disembarking from the four-wheeler, with one of them forcefully dragging the girl into their vehicle while the others slapping her brother.

The police while confirming the entire episode reportedly said that they have registered a case against the incident and started a search for the girl.

In a later development, the police arrested 13 people in the case including the former fiancé of the girl, his parents and other suspects who were nominated in the case. “The man who provided them with a pistol is also arrested,” they said adding the pistol has also been recovered.

The police shared that the suspects took the girl to Kasur after the abduction. “We are also after remaining suspects and will soon arrest them,” they said.

Incidents of girls getting abducted have been reported previously and in one such incident, two schoolgirls were allegedly kidnapped from Ichhra area.

According to the family, the two girls identified as 11-year-old Ayesha and 12-year-old Fatima Gulzar went to school today, however, they did not return home. “One of them studies in grade five and the other in grade six at a school in Ichhra area,” the family said.

Read More: RECOVERED 4 LAHORE SISTERS SAY RICKSHAW DRIVER DRUGGED & ABDUCTED THEM

Police received a formal missing complaint from the parents and said that they would investigate the case from all angles.

DIG Operations also took notice of the incident and directed SP Model Town for immediately taking action against the suspects involved in it and recover the girls. “We will take every possible measure to recover the girls as soon as possible,” he said.

Comments