Two school girls allegedly abducted from Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another incident of girls being abducted in Lahore, two school girls were allegedly kidnapped from Ichhra area on Monday, ARY NEWS reported quoting family of the victims.

According to the family, the two girls identified as 11-year-old Ayesha and 12-year-old Fatima Gulzar went to school today, however, they did not return home.

“One of them studies in grade five and the other in grade six at a school in Ichhra area,” the family said.

Police have received a formal missing complaint from the parents and said that they would investigate the case from all angles.

DIG Operations also took notice of the incident and directed SP Model Town for immediately taking action against the suspects involved in it and recover the girls. “We will take every possible measure to recover the girls as soon as possible,” he said.

On August 30, as many as 12 people including girls, children, and a government employee were allegedly abducted in Lahore in separate incidents in a day.

A woman named Ruqaiya Bibi along with her three children were abducted from Harbanspura area of the city.

Another woman along with her three-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted from Millat Park.

In Ghaziabad, two people including a girl were allegedly abducted in separate incidents while a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were allegedly kidnapped in different incidents from Baghbanpura and Gulshan e Ravi areas of the provincial capital.

