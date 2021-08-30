Girls, children among 12 people ‘abducted’ in Lahore in a day

LAHORE: As many as 12 people including girls, children, and a government employee have been allegedly abducted in Lahore in separate incidents during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, those abducted included a government official, four girls and children each as families of the victims had filed FIRs with the police authorities against the incidents.

A telephone operator of Punjab Public Service Commission Shuja Ahmed has been allegedly kidnapped from Bedian Road while a woman named Ruqaiya Bibi along with her three children were abducted from Harbanspura area of the city.

Another woman along with her three-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted from Millat Park.

In Ghaziabad, two people including a girl were allegedly abducted in separate incidents while a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were allegedly kidnapped in different incidents from Baghbanpura and Gulshan e Ravi areas of the provincial capital.

The CCPO Lahore has taken notice of the incidents and directed the investigation authorities to recover the abductees as soon as possible and submit a detailed report in this regard to him.