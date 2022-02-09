Mirpurkhas: CJ SHC takes suo moto notice of Naukot gang rape

KARACHI: Chief Justice (CJ) Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Wednesday took suo moto notice of Mirpurkhas gang rape case, ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court CJ has summoned a detailed report from the deputy superintendent of police (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) in a matter related to the alleged kidnapped of two teenage girls and gang-rape in Naukot, Mirpurkhas.

Both the officers have been directed to appear before the SHC on February 15 along with the report.

On Tuesday, two teenage girls were allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked and raped by several men in Nafees Nagar village of Mirpurkhas’s Naukot.

According to police, the incident occurred last Saturday when around 20 suspects broke into a house in the Naukot area of Mirpurkhas and kidnapped two girls, one of them married, at gunpoint.

In a complaint, the women told police that they were subjected to torture and sexually assaulted by several kidnappers.

“We both were stripped naked, paraded naked, and were raped by several men for many hours at an undisclosed location,” one of the victims said in a statement.

After the incident came to the attention of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Mir Tariq Talpur reached the scene and rescued the victim girls.

Police have registered a case into the incident and arrested 12 suspects in different raids carried out in the last two days.

