CJCSC General Nadeem Raza calls on Iranian President: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza called on President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and discussed strengthening of bilateral security & defence cooperation between the two countries, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza and Iran’s President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

“Both sides displayed the desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries,” it said.

The chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace & Friendship”.

The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent presented the Guard of Honour to the CJCSC General Nadeem Raza.

