CJCSC, Turkish Army chief reaffirm expanding strategic ties

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Metin Gürak called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties.

The dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.

Read More: Commander Bahrain National Guard meets CJCSC in Rawalpindi

Earlier on March 13, Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Issa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According to a news release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of bilateral professional interest were discussed, along with strategies for further strengthening security and defense collaboration between Bahrain and Pakistan.