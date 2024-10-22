CJP appointment: SC registrar ‘forwards’ senior judges’ names to parliamentary committee

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) registrar has forwarded three names to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of the new chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the SC registrar has forwarded three names to the parliamentary committee after receiving a letter from the law ministry.

The ministry requested the SC office to forward the names of the three most senior judges of the apex court.

Following the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment, the session of a special parliamentary committee will be held today to review the names for the new CJP as CJP Isa is set to retire on Friday (October 25).

The 12-member Special Parliamentary Committee, formed to oversee the appointment, comprises members from both the government and opposition benches.

The committee includes political figures such as Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Shaista Pervaiz. Other members include PPP leaders Farooq Naek, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Syed Naveed Qamar.

Notable legal experts Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Gohar, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza are also part of the committee, while, JUI-F member Kamran Murtaza and MQM-P representative Rana Ansar have been appointed to the committee tasked with the crucial appointment process of Chief Justice of Pakistan.