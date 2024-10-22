CJP Qazi Faez Isa ‘begins’ chamber work

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa Tuesday began his chamber work ahead of retirement, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) on September 17, last year, following the retirement of Umar Ata Bandial.

CJP Faez was sworn in by the then-president Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

As per details, CJP Qazi Faez Isa will write judgments during his chamber work as he is due to retire on Friday (October 25).

The bench room of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been moved to the court number 1, the sources said.

A 12-member Parliamentary Committee will meet today to discuss the names for the new CJP from the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court including, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The 12-member Special Parliamentary Committee, formed to oversee the appointment, comprises members from both the government and opposition benches.

The committee includes political figures such as Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Shaista Pervaiz. Other members include PPP leaders Farooq Naek, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Syed Naveed Qamar.

Notable legal experts Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Gohar, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza are also part of the committee, while, JUI-F member Kamran Murtaza and MQM-P representative Rana Ansar have been appointed to the committee tasked with the crucial appointment process of Chief Justice of Pakistan.