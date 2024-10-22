PTI distances itself from special parliamentary committee on CJP appointment

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will boycott the meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee, constituted to appoint the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The special committee meeting is scheduled to take place today at 4 pm. Over the committee’s recommendation, the prime minister will send the nomination to the president for final approval.

The decision was made during an important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Political Committee.

According to the declaration, no PTI member will attend the special committee meetings. The meeting also approved strict action against members who vote against party policy.

The PTI political committee also announced that any member supporting the amendment will face disciplinary measures, including the cancellation of their party membership.

The committee further approved the issuance of show-cause notices to members who have distanced themselves from the party. Based on their responses to the show-cause notices, the party will decide their future within PTI, the official statement of

The 12-member Special Parliamentary Committee, formed to oversee the appointment, comprises members from both the government and opposition benches.

The committee includes political figures such as Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Shaista Pervaiz. Other members include PPP leaders Farooq Naek, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Syed Naveed Qamar.

Notable legal experts Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Gohar, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza are also part of the committee, while, JUI-F member Kamran Murtaza and MQM-P representative Rana Ansar have been appointed to the committee tasked with the crucial appointment process of Chief Justice of Pakistan.