CJP Bandial orders search of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial ordered the AGP to search the senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, while hearing the proceeding on civilian trials in military courts the CJP to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to search and then recover him.

He made these remarks as the six-member bench of the Supreme Court Tuesday resumed hearing pleas against trials of civilians in the military courts.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprises of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayisha Malik. During the hearing, the CJP asked the AGP Imran Riaz Khan is missing, and is in your custody.

In his response, he told the CJP that he is not in custody but the federal government is fully cooperating in this matter.

The CJP said that he received a letter that he is not doing anything regarding the Imran Riaz Khan case but such a measure spread fear among the public.

Earlier, the first information report (FIR) of Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was registered on his father’s complaint.

As per details, the DPO Sialkot said that the abduction FIR of Senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan was registered at the Civil Line police station.

He said that abduction sections were included against unknown persons and a committee comprised of IT specialists and police officers has been constituted for the release of senior journalists.