CJP asks parties boycotting court proceedings to exercise patience

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday remarked demand of full court to hear CM Punjab election case is nothing but a delaying tactic, ARY News reported.

The hearing against ruling of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker in CM Election process entered third day. A three-member bench of SC headed by the CJP has resumed the hearing.

Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s lawyer Irfan Qadir and the PPP’s lawyer Farooq H.Naek appeared before the court. The PPP and Mazari’s lawyers apprised the court about the decision of boycott of their clients.

CJP Justice Bandial in his remarks said the demand of formation of full court is a delaying tactic and said the full court will only be available in the second week of September.

He asked the parties boycotting the court proceedings to show some grace.

The CJP said that “no legal” grounds were presented before the court; arguments were presented only regarding the party head’s directions; the court arrived at the conclusion that in the current case, there was no need for a full bench.

CJP Bandial said the real question was who could give directions to party lawmakers. The constitution clearly states that the parliamentary party will give directions to MPs, he said.

“There is no need for further arguments in this case. We will give priority to wrapping up this case as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, the top court sought assistance on the matter relating to directions by the party head or a parliamentary party.

“Assist the court over the legal questions or we will set ourselves aside from the bench,” CJP Bandial told Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel of Elahi.

