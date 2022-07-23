CJP dissolves bench hearing cases at SC Lahore registry

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has dissolved a bench, constituted to hear cases in the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry bench, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the SC Lahore registry bench – comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ayesha Malik – was dissolved due to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling case.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned Justice Munib Akhtar to Islamabad principal seat.

A three-member bench headed by the CJP Umar Ata Bandial will hear the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling case on Monday. The three-member bench comprises of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter.

Justice Munib Akhtar was scheduled to hear cases from July 25 to 29 in SC Lahore registry.

Hamza to remain ‘trustee’ Punjab CM

The Supreme Court has allowed Hamza Shehbaz to work as “trustee” Punjab chief minister until the hearing resumes on Monday in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s petition against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

CM Punjab election

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab after votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

According to details, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

