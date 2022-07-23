Hamza Shehbaz to remain ‘trustee’ Punjab CM till Monday, rules SC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed Hamza Shehbaz to work as “trustee” Punjab chief minister until the hearing resumes on Monday in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling case, ARY News reported.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s petition against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

The apex court said that it didn’t want a vacuum to be created in such a large province.

“Cannot leave the province without a chief executive,” the court ruled.

The top court also said the incumbent Punjab CM will work in accordance with the law and the Constitution and would not be allowed to use his powers in any manner to benefit him.

The court has also ordered Advocate-General Punjab Irfan Qadir to submit a written response regarding the CM election case.

The deputy speaker deemed the party head as the head of the parliamentary party, AG Punjab added.

The apex court then adjourned the hearing until Monday.

CM Punjab election

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab after votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

According to details, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

