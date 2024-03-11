“Why did you send notices to journalists using judges names,” CJP asks FIA

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday heard a case related to ‘harassing’ journalists by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A three-member bench led by the CJP took up the plea against issuing FIA notices to the journalists and ‘harassment‘.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the FIA officer about the sections slapped against YouTuber Asad Toor.

“How charges were framed against Asad Toor,” the top judge asked the FIA and added is there anyone ‘literate’ in your institution. The notice served to Toor said he was summoned over an anti-judiciary campaign but the same is not mentioned in the FIR, Justice Isa said.

Did we complain to you against journalists? why did you send notices to the journalists using judges’ names? the top judge asked.

FIA used SC’s shoulder to settle its score, the top judge observed during the hearing.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to withdraw notices issued to journalists for criticism on the judiciary.

In January, the FIA issued summons notices to 65 individuals including 47 journalists from mainstream media and social media over a ‘malicious anti-judiciary campaign.’

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government constituted JIT to investigate a campaign reportedly launched against the judiciary following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict that upheld the Dec 22 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) depriving PTI of its iconic symbol — ‘bat’.