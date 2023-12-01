26.9 C
CJP ISA decides to auction luxury vehicles  

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has decided to auction the luxury vehicles provided to the chief justice by the federal government, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a letter written to the cabinet secretary and the Punjab chief secretary, the Supreme Court has directed to auction Mercedes-Benz worth Rs61 million bought in 2020 and the bullet-proof Land Cruiser provided by the Punjab government.

The letter said CJP Qazi Faez Isa did not use both luxury vehicles.

According to the letter, it is not appropriate to import luxury vehicles for constitutional positions.

The letter further read that the amount received after auctioning these vehicles will be spent on public transport.

