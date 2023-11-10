CJP Isa fines applicant with Rs1 mln for wasting court’s time

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday slapped a fine of Rs1 million on the applicant for wasting the court’s time, ARY News reported.

A three-member SC bench headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa was hearing a plea of Javed Hameed against LHC’s order in the land occupation case.

CJP showing resentment over the plea for prolonging the case for 14 years, remarked that prolonging cases with ‘frivolous’ pleas has become routine, which has ‘damaged’ the justice system.

People are deprived of the provision of justice with these types of delaying practices, the CJP remarked, and added matters will be fixed gradually.

Later, the chief justice of Pakistan while dismissing the plea of Javed Hameed slapped a fine of Rs1 million for wasting the court’s precious time.

Separately, in a meeting with bar councils, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Isa vowed to formulate a “comprehensive policy” on the fixation of pending cases and the formation of benches.

The development was shared by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha while addressing a press conference after a meeting with CJP Isa Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.