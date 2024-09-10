CJP clarifies his remarks on tenure extension

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa clarified his remarks on the extension of his tenure in the office reported in different media outlets, ARY News reported.

According to a clarification issued by Secretary to CJP Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad, his off-the-record conversation with journalists during an event was ‘misinterpreted and widely disseminated’.

The clarification read that an event was held on September 9 on commencement of the judicial year and at the conclusion of the proceedings, the participants were invited for tea during which some journalists surrounded the CJP and asked him questions.

“The Chief Justice made it clear that he was talking to them off the record, but since the conversation has been misinterpreted and widely disseminated it is necessary to accurately reproduce what transpired. The Chief Justice was asked about the extension of his tenure, to which he replied that several months earlier the Law Minister had come to him in his Chamber and had stated that the Government was considering making the position of the Chief Justice of Pakistan a fixed tenure post for three years,” the clarification added

It read that the CJP informed the journalists that he told the Law Minister, that if the proposal was individual specific, and if enacted, it would not be something he would accept.

“The Senior Puisne Judge and the Attorney-General were present at this meeting. Mention was also made by the Law Minister of the Parliamentary Committee’s role which he said had been diminished, therefore, it was being considered to incorporate it, and the Judicial Commission, into one body. To which the Chief Justice replied that it was Parliament’s prerogative, however, added that he hoped that those in opposition to the Government would not be excluded. The Law Minister has since not met the Chief Justice privately nor has had any discussion with the Chief Justice regarding any such matter,” the clarification said.

It read that there was also a follow up question attributed to something said by Rana Sanaullah with reference to this subject.

“The Chief Justice replied that he had not met the said gentleman and does not know what he had said, therefore, if there are any questions they should be addressed to him directly. Questions were also put to the Chief Justice about the proposal to increase the number of Judges since the number of cases has increased, to which the Chief Justice responded that it was best if first the vacant positions were filled in.