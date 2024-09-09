CJP Qazi Faez Isa breaks silence on extension rumors

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa opened up on the rumors regarding extension of his tenure in the office, ARY New reported.

Responding to the reporter’s question regarding PM advisor Rana Sanaullah’s statement on CJP’s extension, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that he had a meeting with Azam Nazir Tarar, where Attorney General and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah were also present. However, Rana Sanaullah was absent from the meeting.

He stated that the Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar informed him that the government is extending the tenure of all Chief Justices. However, he categorically said that “I would not accept an extension in my tenure, even if all judges’ tenures were increased. I don’t know if I will be alive tomorrow,” he added.

When questioned about the delay in hearing the six judges’ letter case, Chief Justice Isa said it is the committee’s responsibility to fix the case for hearing. Justice Musarrat Hilali’s poor health was also a reason for the bench not being formed, he added.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ARY News, Advisor to PM for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah claimed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa denied accepting an extension in his service tenure but will accept if the age limit is extended for all.