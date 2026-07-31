Police in the southern Indian city of ​Hyderabad have registered a case against the head of Meta India, Arun Srinivas, over multiple videos ‌posted on the company’s Facebook platform that depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an “abusive manner,” a senior police officer said on Friday.

The videos spread as Modi contended with the biggest wave of youth-led protests India has seen in more than a decade, a movement ​over leaked papers in national examinations that has led to the resignation of his education minister.

Police are ​preparing to send a notice to Meta Platforms regarding the case, said V Aravind ⁠Babu, deputy commissioner of police for cyber crimes in Hyderabad.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request ​for comment on Friday.

It was not immediately clear why Srinivas had been named personally, a rare move against a ​senior executive of a global tech firm. India has tightened its content rules this year, narrowing the legal shield that protects platforms from liability for what their users post and raising the exposure of the executives who run them.

Since February, platforms must remove ​unlawful content flagged by courts or the government within three hours, down from 36, or lose that protection.

Holding someone ​personally responsible normally requires proof of “an active role and knowledge,” said Akash Karmakar, a technology law partner at Indian law firm ‌Panag & Babu.

Meta ⁠has repeatedly drawn the ire of Indian government over content posted by its users, and faced criticism that it does too little to police hate speech and misinformation on Facebook and Instagram.

FACEBOOK’S BIGGEST MARKET BY USERS

The case builds on a run of tensions between Meta and Modi’s government over content tied to the prime minister. Modi has ​faced a barrage of online ​criticism, jokes and ridicule ⁠by protesters in recent weeks.

India’s IT ministry summoned Meta executives this week after Facebook briefly restricted a Modi post, with a top official saying the government wanted the company ​to explain the matter at the highest level.

A Meta spokesperson said at the time ​that the ⁠post, which was Modi’s first where he addressed the massive student protests, had been blocked inadvertently.

India is Facebook’s biggest market by users. Srinivas is Meta’s managing director and head for India since July 2025.

The case against him is among many others ⁠that ​were filed based on complaints by supporters of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, ​who alleged that manipulated videos and images of the prime minister were being circulated on Meta-owned social media platforms, such as Facebook and ​Instagram, local media reported