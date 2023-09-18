CJP Qazi Faez Isa asks judicial staff to serve people seeking justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa received a warm welcome from the staff upon his arrival at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th CJP in a ceremony held at the President’s House on Sunday.

In his interaction with the SC registrar and other judicial staff, CJP Qazi Faez Isa asked them to serve the masses coming to the court for justice.

“People come to SC for justice,” the CJP said. The Islamabad police were to give a guard of honour to the newly appointed CJP, but he denied it.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa appointed Ms Jazeela Aslam as the first-ever woman Registrar of the Supreme Court (SC).

Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, top military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, attended the ceremony.

Justice Isa will serve in the top judicial office until October 25, 2024.