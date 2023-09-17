Jazeela Aslam: CJP Isa appoints first-ever woman SC Registrar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has appointed Ms Jazeela Aslam as the first-ever woman Registrar of the Supreme Court (SC).

Likewise, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed had been appointed as Secretary to the CJP while Abdul Sadiq is appointed as staff officer, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

It said that before her appointment as Registrar SC, Jazeela Aslam was serving as the District and Sessions Judge Okara, and in the same position, she has served in Kasur and Sialkot. She is the senior-most lady District and Sessions Judge in Punjab.

It said that Jazeela Aslam had joined the judicial service as a Civil Judge and judicial magistrate in 1994. She has also served as Deputy Solicitor and as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy, besides serving as Director Academics in the Punjab Judicial Academy.

Similarly, prior to her appointment, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed was holding the position of Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law in Shifa Tameer e Milat University, where he helped to set up Law Department.

He has written eleven books and fifty research papers on criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic Law, jurisprudence, Qur’anic studies and comparative religion.

He has assisted SC as amicus curiae and Federal Shariat Court as the jurist consult in several cases.

It said that Abdul Sadiq was serving as Security Officer in Balochistan High Court before his appointment as staff officer to the CJP. He has been sent on deputation in the present Chief Justice’s tenure.

Key changes in SJC

Important changes have taken place in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission as Justice Qaiz Faez Isa took oath as the 29th CJP.

As per details, Justice Ijazul Ahsan has become a part of the SJC, while Justice Sardar Tariq is already a part of the council.

As per the Constitution, the CJP and the two most senior judges are part of the SJC.

On the other hand, Justice Muneeb Akhtar has joined the Judicial Commission mandated with the appointment of judges. Justice Sardar Tariq, Jusitce Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already part of the commission.

According to the Constitution, the CJP and four senior most judges are part of the commission that is responsible for appointing judges to the superior judiciary. Other members of the commission include a retired judge, the law minister, and the attorney general for Pakistan.

Read more: Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as 29th chief justice of Pakistan

A member of the Pakistan Bar Council is also part of the Judicial Commission.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, top military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, attended the ceremony.