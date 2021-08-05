CJP takes suo moto of Hindu temple ransacking by frenzied Bhong mob

ISLAMABAD: Soon after the report of Hindu temple pillaging made round on social media drawing ire across the board, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has Thursday taken suo moto notice of the matter and arraigned the hearing for tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The CJP has summoned Punjab’s chief secretary and Inspector General of Police to appear tomorrow before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case.

Hindu temple vandalised in Rahim Yar Khan, govt vows action

Earlier today, the Ministry of Human Rights tweeted from its official account that it is in touch with Rahim Yar Khan police to ensure action is taken against perpetrators.

Yesterday, a Hindu temple was vandalised after a charged mob stormed it in Bhong town of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district following a release of a minority child who was charged with blasphemy of sacred places.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari took to Twitter herself and said the attack violates the constitution of Pakistan and the basic human rights of our citizens, and it’s “not simply condemnable” only.

Taking note of the vandalism, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashraf said the district administration has been directed to probe the incident and take legal action against those involved in it.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, he condemned the vandalism at the Hindu temple vowing that the culprits will not be pardoned and soon brought to justice.