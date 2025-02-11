CJP Yahya seeks Govt, opposition’s agenda on judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, has requested the government and opposition to present their agendas for judicial reforms, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media following the IMF meeting, the Chief Justice stated that he had received a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but responded through the Attorney General, declining to reply directly.

CJP Yahya said that both Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader have been invited to the Supreme Court to discuss judicial reforms saying that the judiciary aims to strengthen the system.

Regarding a letter from PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Chief Justice stated that the matter falls under Article 184(3) and has been referred to the Judges’ Committee for review. He urged the constitutional committee to review and decide on matter of Imran Khan’s letter.

The Chief Justice also announced that Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb has been appointed as an ad hoc judge, given his expertise in tax cases. The CJP said that he is considering Aurangzeb’s name for a permanent position in the Supreme Court.

The development came after PTI incarcerated founder Imran Khan penned letters for CJP Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin Khan, the head of the constitutional bench.

According to sources, the 349-page letters, which was received by the respective judicial authorities, contains critical demands and grievances regarding significant political events.

The letters penned by PTI founder Imran Khan called for the formation of a commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, which have been central to political and legal discussions.

Read more: PTI founder pens letters to CJP, SC constitutional bench head

The letters also highlighted concerns about the crackdown on PTI workers following these events.

The letters include a detailed account of the raids on the homes of PTI workers and the subsequent arrests made, as well as the general treatment of party members by the authorities. Additionally, February 8 elections are also referenced in the letter, pointing out concerns over political processes.